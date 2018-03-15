Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Draws road assignment against Panthers
Khudobin will start in goal Thursday evening against host Florida, Joe McDonald of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Khudobin has won 15 of 26 games for the playoff-bound Bruins, and his peripherals (2.48 GAA and .918 save percentage) aren't too shabby for a backup netminder. His next challenger owns a minus-7 goal differential, but then again, the Panthers have eight wins in the last 10 contests and seem to be fighting hard for a playoff spot.
