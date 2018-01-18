Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Draws Thursday start
Khudobin will start Thursday's road game against the Islanders.
Khudobin will get the starting nod Thursday after Boston's top netminder Tuukka Rask backstopped the team's 4-1 win over Montreal on Wednesday, which extended the Bruins' points streak to 14 games. In the process, Khudobin will take aim at an Islanders squad that saw its three-game win streak snapped by a 4-1 loss to New Jersey on Tuesday.
