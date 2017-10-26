Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Draws Thursday start
Though Tuukka Rask (concussion) has been medically cleared, he'll serve as Khudobin's backup Thursday night against the Sharks.
Khudobin will thus look to bounce back Thursday from an uneven effort in this past Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sabres. He'll then be in line to revert to his No. 2 goaltender role Saturday, when Rask is presumably on track to draw the start against the Kings.
