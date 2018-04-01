Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Drops OT loss to Flyers

Khudobin allowed four goals on just 24 shots during Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to Philadelphia.

While this was the fifth consecutive loss for the Russian, each of the past three have been after regulation time, so he's continued to keep the Bruins competitive and collecting points. Boston has one more back-to-back set remaining this season, so Khudobin could have another opportunity to improve on his 15-6-7 record, .913 save percentage and 2.58 GAA.