Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Drops OT loss to Flyers
Khudobin allowed four goals on just 24 shots during Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to Philadelphia.
While this was the fifth consecutive loss for the Russian, each of the past three have been after regulation time, so he's continued to keep the Bruins competitive and collecting points. Boston has one more back-to-back set remaining this season, so Khudobin could have another opportunity to improve on his 15-6-7 record, .913 save percentage and 2.58 GAA.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...