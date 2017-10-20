Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Earns victory over Vancouver
Khudobin stopped 26 of 29 shots in Thursday's win over the Canucks.
With starting netminder Tuukka Rask out indefinitely with a concussion, Khudobin has the opportunity to step up for the Bruins. The 31-year-old wasn't great in his first 16 games with Boston last season, but his .916 career save percentage is enough proof that he's fairly reliable in fantasy. If you're searching for a goaltender to replace Rask, Khudobin doesn't make for a bad choice on a Bruins team that appears to be heading in the right direction following a strong outing Thursday.
