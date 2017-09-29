Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Expected to start Saturday

Khudobin (lower body) is scheduled to patrol the blue paint for Boston's final preseason outing against the Blackhawks.

Khudobin will likely be making his final start until the Bruins' first back-to-back which will be a southwest road trip to Arizona and Vegas on Oct. 14 and 15. Given the workload for No. 1 netminder Tuukka Rask, the 31-year-old Russian figures to make around 20 appearances on the year.