Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Gearing up to face Buffalo
Khudobin will make another start Saturday versus the visiting Sabres, as he continues to fill in for the injured No. 1 netminder Tuukka Rask (concussion), NHL.com reports.
Originally drafted by the Wild with a 2014 seventh-round pick, Khudobin has wins in his last two appearances, but this will be his first draw against a divisional foe this season. This is an attractive matchup, as Buffalo has a minus-12 goal differential with just one win through eight games.
