Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Gearing up to start Thursday

Khudobin will tend twine Thursday, facing pucks from the visiting Canucks.

Boston's top netminder Tuukka Rask (undisclosed) will not be suiting up for this next contest, so it'll be Khudobin working between the pipes with Zane McIntyre on hand as the backup tender. Khudobin's played well so far this season, having saved 38 of 40 shots with a win between games against the Coyotes and Avalanche, respectively. This will be the ninth-year goalie's first home start of 2017-18.