Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Gearing up to start Thursday
Khudobin will tend twine Thursday, facing pucks from the visiting Canucks.
Boston's top netminder Tuukka Rask (undisclosed) will not be suiting up for this next contest, so it'll be Khudobin working between the pipes with Zane McIntyre on hand as the backup tender. Khudobin's played well so far this season, having saved 38 of 40 shots with a win between games against the Coyotes and Avalanche, respectively. This will be the ninth-year goalie's first home start of 2017-18.
More News
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Beats Coyotes 6-2•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Gets starting nod for Saturday's tilt•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Perfect in relief•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Expected to start Saturday•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Returns to ice Thursday•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Dealing with lower-body ailment•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...