Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Gets another start Friday

Khudobin will start Friday afternoon's game against the Penguins.

Khudobin will be making his fourth straight start this afternoon, which is not especially surprising, given that his last three turns have yielded wins for the banged-up Bruins. In that span, Khudobin has allowed four goals. Meanwhile, the team's usual No. 1 goalie, Tuukka Rask, last tended the twine on Nov. 15.

