Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Gets fourth straight win

Khudobin stopped 17 of 20 shots in a 4-3 win over Pittsburgh on Friday.

Don't mistake this for a great performance just because he got the win. Khudobin owes his defense a thank you for keeping the Penguins from getting much to the net. Given that he's stepped up for the Bruins in the past three games, his teammates probably don't mind picking him up in this one, but this will hurt his case that he should be playing more often than Tuukka Rask.