Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Gets starting nod for Saturday's tilt

Khudobin will guard the goal in Saturday's road game against the Coyotes, Joe McDonald of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Khudobin's only action of the season came in relief of Tuukka Rask on Wednesday against Colorado, but the Russian netminder was sharp in that performance, turning aside all nine shots the Avalanche sent his way. He'll look to pick up his first victory of the campaign Saturday in a matchup with a struggling Coyotes club that's 0-3-1 this season.