Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Holds on for OT victory

Khudobin allowed five goals on 35 shots during Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win against Detroit.

This was obviously a disappointing showing from Khudobin and the Bruins, but hanging in and bringing home the win somewhat salvaged the Russian's fantasy showing. Even with this rough outing, he sports a 15-4-4 record, .918 save percentage and 2.45 GAA, so Khudobin projects to remain a strong option when receiving the starting nod.