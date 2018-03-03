Bruins' Anton Khudobin: In goal against rival club
Khudobin was named the home starter for Saturday's clash against the Canadiens, Joe McDonald of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Boston's chief puck stopper Tuukka Rask beat the Habs three times in a weak's span in mid-January, so it's a bit surprising that Khudobin's getting the nod this time around. However, the B's already have a playoff spot locked up, and we're at a point in the season where it makes more sense for the No. 1 goalie to get more rest ahead of the postseason grind. Dobby is 13-4-4 with a 2.41 GAA and .919 save percentage through 23 games -- those aren't bad numbers for a guy who punches in for work about once or twice per week.
