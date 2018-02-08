Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Keeps Rangers reeling

Khudobin stopped 21 of 22 shots Wednesday in a 6-1 win over the Rangers.

Boston can't really do much wrong right now, and Khudobin has been a beneficiary of that when Tuukka Rask needs a night off. The netminder from Kazakhstan has a credible .925 save percentage for the year and has held his opponent to three goals or less in each of his past seven starts. He's a great play in daily situations when he gets a start, and his value in season-long leagues would drastically increase if anything happened to Rask.