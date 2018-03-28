Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Loses fourth straight
Khudobin allowed four goals on 32 shots during Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to Winnipeg.
This was the Russian's fourth consecutive loss, and he sports a discouraging .899 save percentage during the slump. However, this was definitely a daunting test against the high-powered Jets, and this was also Boston's eighth road game in its past nine contests. The Bruins have two more back-to-back sets this season, so Khudobin will likely make at least one more start this season.
