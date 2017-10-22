Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Loses in overtime
Khudobin made 37 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Sabres.
Khudobin gave up as many goals Saturday as he had in his previous two wins. The Bruins are scuffling to start this season and Khudobin had been their best goalie. Until now. Mind you, his wins came over Arizona and Vancouver. There are far better options in the twine tent.
More News
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Gearing up to face Buffalo•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Earns victory over Vancouver•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Gearing up to start Thursday•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Beats Coyotes 6-2•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Gets starting nod for Saturday's tilt•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Perfect in relief•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...