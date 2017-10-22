Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Loses in overtime

Khudobin made 37 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Sabres.

Khudobin gave up as many goals Saturday as he had in his previous two wins. The Bruins are scuffling to start this season and Khudobin had been their best goalie. Until now. Mind you, his wins came over Arizona and Vancouver. There are far better options in the twine tent.

