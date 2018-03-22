Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Loses third straight game

Khudobin stopped 18 of 20 shots Wednesday, but it wasn't enough as he took a 2-1 overtime loss to St. Louis.

Holding an opponent to two goals is normally a strong showing, but it loses its luster when said opponent only gets 20 shots to the net. Khudobin has now lost three straight games, and prior to this defeat, he'd given up 11 goals in his previous three starts. Though he's been strong through the season, he's struggling as the year nears its close, and with the schedule winding down, he's not likely to get many more opportunities barring injury to Tuukka Rask.