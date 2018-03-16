Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Makes 25 saves in loss

Khudobin allowed three goals on 28 shots during Thursday's 3-0 loss to Florida.

Boston failed to provide any goal support for Khudobin in this one, but that's been a rarity. The Russian owns a 15-6-4 record, .917 save percentage and 2.50 GAA for the campaign, so he should continue to be viewed as a solid option whenever he receives the starting nod. just note that the Bruins only have two back-to-back sets remaining on the schedule and are in the running for the Presidents' Trophy, so No. 1 goalie Tuukka Rask is likely to be busy with Khudobin watching most nights.