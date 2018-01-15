Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Monday start on tap

Coach Bruce Cassidy announced that Khudobin is slated to get the nod in net in Monday afternoon's home game against the Stars, the Boston Herald reports.

Khudobin, who will be making his 16th appearance of the season, last started on Jan. 6, when he backstopped a 7-1 win over the Hurricanes. Over the course of his last three outings working behind the surging Bruins, Khudobin is 2-0-1 with a 1.30 GAA and a .959 save percentage. The Bruins play the Canadiens on Wednesday and Islanders on Thursday, with Khudobin and Tuukka Rask likely to each get a turn in that span.