Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Monday start on tap
Coach Bruce Cassidy announced that Khudobin is slated to get the nod in net in Monday afternoon's home game against the Stars, the Boston Herald reports.
Khudobin, who will be making his 16th appearance of the season, last started on Jan. 6, when he backstopped a 7-1 win over the Hurricanes. Over the course of his last three outings working behind the surging Bruins, Khudobin is 2-0-1 with a 1.30 GAA and a .959 save percentage. The Bruins play the Canadiens on Wednesday and Islanders on Thursday, with Khudobin and Tuukka Rask likely to each get a turn in that span.
More News
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Sharp in blowout win•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Starting Saturday against Carolina•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Bested by Caps in shootout•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Starting Thursday against Washington•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Blanks Buffalo•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Starting Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...