Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Pegged for favorable matchup Sunday

Khudobin will patrol the crease against the Sabres in Buffalo on Sunday, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Dobby has been one of the better backups in the league, and Buffalo's last-place standing in the Eastern Conference can largely be attributed to the fact that it merely averages 2.23 goals per game at KeyBank Center. It's a ripe matchup that poolies will want to consider exploiting in all fantasy settings.