Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Pegged for Sunday's start

Khudobin will tend Sunday's starter's net against the Devils, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Khudobin has only made five starts since the calendar flip, winning three games and posting a .932 save percentage and 1.79 GAA. The Bruins have no worries putting the 31-year-old backstop in for the second half of back-to-back contests, but starter Tuukka Rask is too hot to keep sidelined for anything more than that. Khudobin should be a high-value option in daily fantasy leagues Sunday.