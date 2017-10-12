Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Perfect in relief

Khudobin stopped all nine shots he faced after coming on in relief during Wednesday's 6-3 loss to Colorado.

Due to the Bruins' having a relatively light schedule to begin the season, Khudobin hadn't found his way on to the ice in 2017-18 before relieving starter Tuukka Rask on Wednesday. The B's don't play again until Saturday in Arizona, though the following day the team will travel to Las Vegas for their first game against the Golden Knights -- meaning Khudobin is a near-lock to start one of the two contests. Khudobin will be counted on to play well enough to enable Boston to give Rask sufficient rest, which he proved he could do at the tail-end of 2016-17, when he went 6-1-0 with a 2.21 GAA and .922 save percentage in his final eight games.