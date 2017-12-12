Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Picked for Thursday start
Khudobin will get the starting nod for Thursday's home matchup with the Capitals, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Khudobin will look to bounce back after getting lit up for four goals on 14 shots in Monday's loss to the Predators. Prior to that debacle, the Russian goalie had accumulated four straight wins, posting a .945 save percentage and allowing just seven goals total over that span, but has been relegated back to the backup role with Tuukka Rask very much returning to form. Khudobin will have his work cut out for him against a Washington squad that is averaging 3.00 goals per game.
