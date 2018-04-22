Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Posts eight saves in relief

Khudobin stopped all eight shots during a relief appearance in place of Tuukka Rask during a 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday. The Bruins still lead the series, though, 3-2.

The Bruins dominated the shots on goal and shot attempts in Game 5, but they were unable to close out the series because of leaky defense and poor goaltending. Khudobin gave the Bruins a chance to come back, and they pulled within a goal in the third period, but they couldn't find the equalizer. The Bruins will try to close out the series again on Monday, and one would think Rask will be back in net.