Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Posts eight saves in relief
Khudobin stopped all eight shots during a relief appearance in place of Tuukka Rask during a 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday. The Bruins still lead the series, though, 3-2.
The Bruins dominated the shots on goal and shot attempts in Game 5, but they were unable to close out the series because of leaky defense and poor goaltending. Khudobin gave the Bruins a chance to come back, and they pulled within a goal in the third period, but they couldn't find the equalizer. The Bruins will try to close out the series again on Monday, and one would think Rask will be back in net.
More News
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Notches 16 wins working behind Rask•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Stops 26 shots in win•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Defending cage at home•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Drops OT loss to Flyers•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Will start Sunday•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Loses fourth straight•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...