Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Ready to go Wednesday
As expected, Khudobin will serve as Tuukka Rask's backup for Wednesday's road game against the Rangers, Fluto Shinzawa of The Boston Globe reports.
Khudobin will take in Wednesday's contest from the bench, but the Bruins have a home-and-home matchup with the Maple Leafs on tap this weekend, so he'll likely get the starting nod for Friday or Saturday's tilt. The 31-year-old backstop has been solid this season, compiling a 3-0-0 record while registering a .926 save percentage over five appearances.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...