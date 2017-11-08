Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Ready to go Wednesday

As expected, Khudobin will serve as Tuukka Rask's backup for Wednesday's road game against the Rangers, Fluto Shinzawa of The Boston Globe reports.

Khudobin will take in Wednesday's contest from the bench, but the Bruins have a home-and-home matchup with the Maple Leafs on tap this weekend, so he'll likely get the starting nod for Friday or Saturday's tilt. The 31-year-old backstop has been solid this season, compiling a 3-0-0 record while registering a .926 save percentage over five appearances.