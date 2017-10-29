Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Relegated to third-string duties

Khudobin did not make the trip to Columbus for Monday night's game against the Blue Jackets, Joe McDonald of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Khudobin will remain in Boston following the news Sunday that Zane McIntyre had been recalled from AHL Providence on an emergency basis to serve as Monday's backup. It's unclear at this point if Khudobin is dealing with an injury or if the change to Boston's goalie depth is in an effort to shake things up, but it's unlikely to affect most fantasy owners, as Tuukka Rask is still the undisputed starter anyway.