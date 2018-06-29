Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Return to Boston not likely

GM Don Sweeney noted that the Bruins are "probably going in a different direction" at the backup goalie position, which was held by Khudobin last season, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Khudobin is coming off a strong 2017-18 campaign backing up Tuukka Rask, in which he went 16-6-7, with a 2.56 GAA and .913 save percentage over the course of 31 appearances. The 32-year-old netminder previously indicated that he'd like to stay in Boston, but the report suggests that he's looking for a bigger raise (from last year's $1.25 million salary) than the Bruins are willing to offer. If Khudobin's demands come down, it's possible he could return, but if he does indeed bolt, Zane McIntyre -- who spent last season with AHL Providence -- is the team's top internal replacement option. Alternatively, the B's could look to ink a veteran goalie to an affordable free-agent contract.