Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Returning to cage Wednesday

Khudobin will man the crease for Wednesday's road tilt against New Jersey.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy will turn some heads with this decision -- not that it's necessarily an incorrect one -- starting Khudobin over Tuukka Rask for the third consecutive game. In the previous two contests, Khudobin has locked down Los Angeles and San Jose, allowing just a goal in each game and stopping 63 shots. Khudobin will be looking to maintain his hot hand against a New Jersey team that will be without 30-goal scorer Kyle Palmieri (foot).