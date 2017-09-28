Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Returns to ice Thursday

Khudobin (lower body) returned to practice Thursday, Joe Haggerty of CSN New England reports.

Khudobin missed practice Wednesday with a lower-body injury, but he's gotten back on the ice quickly, indicating that the issue was a minor one. However, Khudobin is not on the Bruins' traveling roster for Thursday's preseason game against the Flyers, as the team is going with a goaltending combo of Tuukka Rask and Malcolm Subban.