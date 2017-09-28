Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Returns to the ice Thursday
Khudobin (lower body) returned to the ice Thursday, Joe Haggerty of CSN New England reports.
Khudobin missed practice Wednesday with a lower body injury, but he's back on the ice Thursday, indicating that the issue was a minor one. Khudobin, however, is not on the Bruins' traveling roster for Thursday's preseason game against the Flyers, with the team going with a goaltending combo of Tuukka Rask and Malcolm Subban.
