Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Returns to the ice Thursday

Khudobin (lower body) returned to the ice Thursday, Joe Haggerty of CSN New England reports.

Khudobin missed practice Wednesday with a lower body injury, but he's back on the ice Thursday, indicating that the issue was a minor one. Khudobin, however, is not on the Bruins' traveling roster for Thursday's preseason game against the Flyers, with the team going with a goaltending combo of Tuukka Rask and Malcolm Subban.