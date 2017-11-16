Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Scheduled to start against host Kings

Khudobin will be in the crease for a road start against the Kings on Thursday, the Boston Herald reports.

The B's deployed No. 1 backstop Tuukka Rask for Wednesday night's game against the Ducks, but given that the Finn allowed four goals on 27 shots on the way to a loss, the writing was on the wall that Khudobin would draw the start for the second leg of the back-to-back set. He's yet to lose in regulation through six appearances and carries a 2.60 GAA and .923 save percentage into this next match.