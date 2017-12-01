Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Set to start Monday
Khudobin is slated to start Monday's road game against the Predators.
Meanwhile, Tuukka Rask will draw the start in Saturday's game against the Flyers, his third straight turn in net for the B's. Khudobin has four consecutive wins to his credit, but ideally he'll profile as a dependable backup to Rask, whom the Bruins are trying to help get back into a groove on the heels of the goalie snapping a four-game losing streak in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Lightning.
More News
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Gets fourth straight win•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Gets another start Friday•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Stops 40 in win•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Returning to cage Wednesday•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Shuts down Sharks with 36 saves•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Will start Saturday against San Jose•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...