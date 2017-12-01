Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Set to start Monday

Khudobin is slated to start Monday's road game against the Predators.

Meanwhile, Tuukka Rask will draw the start in Saturday's game against the Flyers, his third straight turn in net for the B's. Khudobin has four consecutive wins to his credit, but ideally he'll profile as a dependable backup to Rask, whom the Bruins are trying to help get back into a groove on the heels of the goalie snapping a four-game losing streak in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Lightning.