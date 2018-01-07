Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Sharp in blowout win

Khudobin made 27 saves in Saturday's 7-1 win over Carolina.

Khudobin is the clear backup in the Hub of Hockey and gets action about once every 10 days. He has two wins in his last three games and has allowed just four goals in those games. Khudobin is best deployed in daily formats or as a handcuff to Rask.

