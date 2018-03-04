Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Sharp in OT victory

Khudobin made 27 saves in a 2-1 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Khudobin's fine performance Saturday could win him more playing time. That, coupled with the need to keep Tuukka Rask well rested for the playoffs, means Khudobin is a solid fantasy asset.

