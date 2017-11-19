Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Shuts down Sharks with 36 saves
Khudobin turned away 36 of 37 shots in Saturday's win over the Sharks.
Khudobin has been excellent in each of his last two starts and is sporting a fantastic .935 save percentage. Tuukka Rask has struggled this season, so Khudobin may have earned himself some more crease time in the near-future. The Bruins'backup is yet to lose in regulation through eight appearances and has bounced back after a poor debut season in Boston. Khudobin is worthy of a spot start right now whenever he gets the call.
More News
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Will start Saturday against San Jose•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Stops 27 to beat Los Angeles•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Scheduled to start against host Kings•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Takes first loss of season•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Draws Friday start•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Ready to go Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...