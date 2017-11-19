Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Shuts down Sharks with 36 saves

Khudobin turned away 36 of 37 shots in Saturday's win over the Sharks.

Khudobin has been excellent in each of his last two starts and is sporting a fantastic .935 save percentage. Tuukka Rask has struggled this season, so Khudobin may have earned himself some more crease time in the near-future. The Bruins'backup is yet to lose in regulation through eight appearances and has bounced back after a poor debut season in Boston. Khudobin is worthy of a spot start right now whenever he gets the call.