Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Starting Saturday against Carolina

Khudobin will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against the Hurricanes.

Khudobin has been rock solid in limited action this season, posting an 8-2-3 record while maintaining a 2.47 GAA and .923 save percentage through 14 appearances. He'll look to stay sharp and pick up his ninth victory of the campaign in a matchup with a Hurricanes club that's 9-9-4 on the road this season.