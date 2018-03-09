Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Starting Sunday in Chicago

Khudobin will patrol the crease in Sunday's road game against the Blackhawks.

Tuukka Rask has been given the starting nod for Saturday's matchup with Chicago, so Khudobin will guard the goal in the second of back-to-back meetings with the Blackhawks. The 31-year-old netminder has been solid in limited action this season, compiling a 15-4-4 record while posting a 2.45 GAA and .918 save percentage in 25 appearances. He'll look to keep rolling and extend his personal winning streak to three games in a road matchup with a Chicago club that's 16-15-3 at home this campaign.