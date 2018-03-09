Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Starting Sunday in Chicago
Khudobin will patrol the crease in Sunday's road game against the Blackhawks.
Tuukka Rask has been given the starting nod for Saturday's matchup with Chicago, so Khudobin will guard the goal in the second of back-to-back meetings with the Blackhawks. The 31-year-old netminder has been solid in limited action this season, compiling a 15-4-4 record while posting a 2.45 GAA and .918 save percentage in 25 appearances. He'll look to keep rolling and extend his personal winning streak to three games in a road matchup with a Chicago club that's 16-15-3 at home this campaign.
More News
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Holds on for OT victory•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Taking on Wings in Boston•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Sharp in OT victory•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: In goal against rival club•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Yields four goals in loss•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Pegged for favorable matchup Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...