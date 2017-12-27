Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Starting Thursday against Washington
Khudobin will patrol the crease in Thursday's road game against the Capitals.
Tuukka Rask got the starting nod for Wednesday's matchup with the Senators, so Khudobin will step in as the Bruins' starter for the second of back-to-back games Thursday against Washington. The 31-year-old backstop has played pretty well this season, posting an 8-2-2 record while registering a 2.45 GAA and .923 save percentage in 13 appearances. He'll look to stay sharp and pick up a second straight win Thursday in a tough road matchup with a Capitals team that's 14-5-0 at home this campaign.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...