Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Starting Thursday against Washington

Khudobin will patrol the crease in Thursday's road game against the Capitals.

Tuukka Rask got the starting nod for Wednesday's matchup with the Senators, so Khudobin will step in as the Bruins' starter for the second of back-to-back games Thursday against Washington. The 31-year-old backstop has played pretty well this season, posting an 8-2-2 record while registering a 2.45 GAA and .923 save percentage in 13 appearances. He'll look to stay sharp and pick up a second straight win Thursday in a tough road matchup with a Capitals team that's 14-5-0 at home this campaign.