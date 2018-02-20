Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Starting Tuesday in Edmonton
Khudobin will guard the goal in Tuesday's road game against the Oilers, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.
Khudobin has played well in limited action this season, compiling a 12-3-4 record while posting a respectable 2.34 GAA and .923 save percentage in 21 appearances. The 31-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and extend his personal winning streak to three contests in a road matchup with an Oilers club that's 12-14-2 at home this season.
