Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Starting Tuesday

Khudobin will be the road starter against the Sabres on Tuesday, Joe McDonald of the Boston Sports Journal reports.

For a little while, Khudobin was starting regularly while Tuukka Rask struggled. Now, though, Rask has picked up his play, which will make this Khudobin's third game of action out of Boston's last 10 contests. This is a nice matchup for the 31-year-old to get, though. The Sabres have the worst offense in the league to date.