Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Still rehabbing lower-body ailment

Khudobin (lower body) is projected to sit out another game Saturday, when the Bruins play host to the Capitals, NHL.com reports.

Tuukka Rask is the confirmed starter for the B's and Zane McIntyre remains on the active roster as the backup, so the earliest we could see Khudobin return is Monday's home game against the Wild.

