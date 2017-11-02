Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Still sidelined

Khudobin (lower body) isn't expected to dress for Thursday's game against the Golden Knights.

Khudobin is still considered day-to-day with his lower-body injury, but the Bruins have yet to release any information regarding a potential timeline for his return to the lineup. Zane McIntyre will continue to serve as Tuukka Rask's backup until Khudobin is given a clean bill of health.