Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Stops 26 shots in win

Khudobin made 26 saves on 28 shots Saturday, earning a 5-2 win over Ottawa.

This was an ideal spot for Khudobin to play, given the Senators' struggles, and he stopped everyone not named Ryan Dzingel from finding the net. The one negative is that by winning today, he likely bumped himself out of Sunday's game, as the Bruins can earn a matchup with New Jersey instead of Toronto by winning on Sunday against Florida. That likely means Tuukka Rask will get the call as Boston tries to secure home ice throughout the Eastern Conference playoffs.