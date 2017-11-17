Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Stops 27 to beat Los Angeles
Khudobin allowed one goal on 28 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Kings.
Khudobin has been a major difference-maker in the early going, posting a 4-0-2 record, 2.35 GAA and .928 save percentage. With starter Tuukka Rask struggling to the tune of a 3-7-2 record, 2.89 GAA and .897 save percentage, there could be a goalie controversy brewing in Boston before long. At the very least, Khudobin should earn serious DFS consideration whenever he gets the nod in net.
