Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Stops 40 in win
Khudobin made 40 saves on 42 shots in a 3-2 shootout win against the Devils on Wednesday.
Another great start for Khudobin, who has been playing out his mind thus far. He's yet to lose in regulation, and he's decidedly outplayed presumed number one Tuukka Rask. While Rask has earned a long leash from the Bruins, if Khudobin keeps playing like this he's going to keep getting more starts.
More News
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...