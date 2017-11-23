Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Stops 40 in win

Khudobin made 40 saves on 42 shots in a 3-2 shootout win against the Devils on Wednesday.

Another great start for Khudobin, who has been playing out his mind thus far. He's yet to lose in regulation, and he's decidedly outplayed presumed number one Tuukka Rask. While Rask has earned a long leash from the Bruins, if Khudobin keeps playing like this he's going to keep getting more starts.