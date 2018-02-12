Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Stymies Devils with 35-save win

Khudobin stopped 35 of 38 shots in Sunday's win over the Devils.

It was the battle of the backups and Khudobin outdueled Eddie Lack to get the victory. He's picked up wins in three of his last four appearances, advancing to 12-3-4 on the season with a .925 save percentage. The Bruins have been an absolute force all year and Khudobin is proving to be a very reliable backup behind Tuukka Rask. Get him in your lineup whenever he gets the nod.