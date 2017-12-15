Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Surrenders four in Thursday loss

Khudobin allowed four goals on 21 shots during Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.

Khudobin has allowed three or more goals in each of his last three starts. With Tuukka Rask rounding into form in recent weeks, the 31-year-old Russian's recent struggles have put to rest any goaltender controversy that remained in Boston, though his value as a spot-start in standard and daily formats is still intact.