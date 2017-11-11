Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Takes first loss of season
Khudobin stopped 30 of 33 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to Toronto.
Khudobin has often done what he's needed to do when backing up Tuukka Rask, and Friday was no exception, as he held a powerful Toronto offense to just two regulation goals. Khudobin isn't going to get many opportunities, but he's worth a look as a spot starter in daily leagues when Rask needs a night off.
