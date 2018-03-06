Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Taking on Wings in Boston

Khudobin will start in goal Tuesday evening versus the visiting Red Wings.

This is a favorable matchup given that Detroit is only ranked 28th in scoring at 2.55 goals per game, but it's worth noting that Khudobin won't be able to benefit from the services of rookie blue-line sensation Charlie McAvoy, who's expected to miss at least four weeks due to a sprained left MCL. Still, Khudobin brings a 14-4-4 record, 2.34 GAA and .921 save percentage into the next contest, and you could do much worse than taking a flier on him in DFS settings.