Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Tuesday start on tap

Khudobin is in line to start Tuesday's road game against the Jets, the Boston Herald reports.

Tuukka Rask was sharp in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Wild, but it looks as though Khudobin will draw the nod Tuesday night, with Rask on tap to start Thursday's showdown against the Lightning. Meanwhile, the Jets have come out on top in five straight games, though their last three triumphs in that span were not settled in regulation time.