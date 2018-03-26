Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Tuesday start on tap
Khudobin is in line to start Tuesday's road game against the Jets, the Boston Herald reports.
Tuukka Rask was sharp in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Wild, but it looks as though Khudobin will draw the nod Tuesday night, with Rask on tap to start Thursday's showdown against the Lightning. Meanwhile, the Jets have come out on top in five straight games, though their last three triumphs in that span were not settled in regulation time.
More News
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Loses third straight game•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Defending road net•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Makes 25 saves in loss•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Draws road assignment against Panthers•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Continues to struggle in March•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Starting Sunday in Chicago•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...